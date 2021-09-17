

“Created in 1970, PSG are still a young club. A club that had its first golden age before suffering a significant decline… But a club that despite everything has remained very ambitious! And since being bought by Qatar, PSG want to win the Champions League at all costs. Now with Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, PSG could really fulfill their dream.. But is it really possible? How did PSG go from a young Paris club to a MEGA CLUB?! What the heaven happened to PSG?!”

YouTube: What The Heaven Happened To PSG?

