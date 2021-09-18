Shearer meets Carroll: ‘I thought I would finish my career at Newcastle. I’ve still got so much to give’



“The first time Andy Carroll left Newcastle United, he was flown to Liverpool in Mike Ashley’s helicopter. Funny what a £35 million transfer fee can get you. The second time was a bit of a contrast; no announcement from his hometown club, no chance to say goodbye or empty his locker at the training ground and definitely no helicopter. Just a contract tailing off and a cold, familiar silence. Andy isn’t bitter. Football rolls on, a hype-powered juggernaut, and the big man wants to roll with it. At 32, he doesn’t have a club currently, but he is keeping himself fit, training every day and waiting for a chance. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 12:15 am and is filed under Champions League. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.