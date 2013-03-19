[…] The Scramble to Finish Rio de Janeiro’s 2014 World Cup Soccer Stadium […]



Workers remove mud after heavy rains outside Maracanã Stadium. March 6, 2013

“Here’s the plan: On June 2nd, a bronze statue of Pelé will be unveiled at the inauguration of Rio de Janeiro’s renovations, just before Brazil defeats England in a friendly soccer match. Weeks later, Brazil will win the Confederations Cup on the same field, portending the glorious final match next summer when the national team returns the World Cup to this hallowed ground. Yet with fewer than 100 days until the Confederations Cup begins, the stadium is unfinished—and sometimes underwater—after months of delays and weeks of unwelcome thunderstorms.” The Atlantic

