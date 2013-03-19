Michael Owen Announces He Is To Retire From Soccer At The End of the Season: The Daily EPL

“Michael Owen has announced that he plans on retiring from soccer at the end of this season, aged 33. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and now Stoke City striker has decided to hang up his boots after a stellar 17-year career. Owen won the Ballon D’Or in 2001, as well as medals for one league title, 3 League Cups, 1 FA Cup, 1 UEFA Cup and much more. At Liverpool, he made 216 appearances and scored 118 goals. Michael Owen played 89 times for England scoring 40 goals at an international level. Owen has scored lots of memorable goals in his career, but perhaps this one — for England against Argentina, in the 1998 World Cup — will go down as his most famous one…” EPL Talk (Video)

