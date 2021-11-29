Aubameyang to Zaha: how Africa Cup of Nations will hit Premier League



“Only four top-flight clubs are in line to be unaffected by tournament that kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January. … Jürgen Klopp is not the only Premier League manager who will have Afcon on his mind over the coming weeks. With the delayed 33rd edition of the continental showpiece due to begin in Cameroon on 9 January, planning for the absence of up to 40 players from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Wilfried Zaha during one of the most intense periods of the domestic season will present a major headache for several. Much to the annoyance of Klopp and European club managers, the tournament was switched back to its usual mid-season slot after the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt was held for the first time during the European summer, because June and July are part of the rainy season in Cameroon. …”

Guardian

W – 2022 African Nations Championship

YouTube: AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS 2022 DRAW RESULT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related