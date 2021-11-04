

“According to Sports Business website Sportico, the MLS’s top three most valuable franchises as of 2021 are Los Angeles FC, Atlanta United and LA Galaxy, valued at $860m, $845m and $835m respectively. Yet Newcastle United were recently sold for $415m, and West Ham United are estimated to be worth $508m. So how can the MLS be more valuable than the Premier League? Seb Stafford-Bloor explains. Illustrated by Henry Cooke.”

YouTube: Why Are MLS Teams So Expensive?

MLS 2021: Who is the highest paid player in US soccer?

W – Expansion of Major League Soccer

