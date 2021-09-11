Jamal Musiala: Bayern Munich’s “magician of the match” casts a spell on RB Leipzig



“… Musiala was named on the substitutes’ bench at the Red Bull Arena, but didn’t hang about after entering the fray in first-half stoppage time for the injured Serge Gnabry. Within two minutes of the restart, the teenager brought an Alphonso Davies ball under his spell and fired with unerring accuracy beyond Peter Gulacsi. The Germany wizard then turned provider for Bayern’s third, ghosting in behind Mohamed Simakan and telegraphing the unmarked Leroy Sane‘s run with an inch-perfect cross towards the back post. It was footballing sorcery at its finest. …’

Bundesliga (Video)

Bundesliga – Jamal Musiala: Who is Bayern Munich’s Germany star of the future?

YouTube: Best of Jamal Musiala – Bayern’s and Germany’s New Wonderkid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related