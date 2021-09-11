

“Twenty years ago today, Jean-Marc Bosman won a court case that changed the game forever – but did the Belgian’s just victory actually do more harm than good? Dec. 15, 1995 is one of the most significant dates in football history. For some, it was the day on which footballers were finally empowered. For others, it was the day on which the game stopped being a sport and became a business. As with any dramatic shift in power, the truth lies somewhere in between. What is beyond dispute, though, is that the old system had to change. In the spring of 1990, Jean-Marc Bosman’s two-year contract with SA Royal Club Liegois was entering its final few months. The Belgian was offered a new deal that would have seen his weekly wage reduced by 75 percent. Unsurprisingly, Bosman rejected it. He was promptly placed on the transfer list. …”

The Bosman Ruling may have freed footballers from ‘slavery’ – but the elite now own football

W – Bosman ruling

W – Jean-Marc Bosman

YouTube: How the Bosman Ruling Changed Football

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related