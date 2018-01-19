 

Spontaneity and excitement are being eroded in increasingly Big Six-dominated Premier League

“When Leicester City won the Premier League two years ago it felt like a watershed moment. In a division where the gulf between the haves and have-nots had never been greater, the 5,000/1 outsiders Leicester had pulled off arguably the greatest ever upset in English football history. …” Telegraph

