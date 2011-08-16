 

Corruption, Murder, and the Beautiful Game


“On December 2, 2010, FIFA president Sepp Blatter stood before a giant blue screen at his organization’s headquarters in Zurich and announced the two countries that had won the rights to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. After hours of presentations and last-ditch lobbying efforts from Prince William, David Beckham, Morgan Freeman, and Bill Clinton, FIFA’s 24-man executive committee — down to 22 after two members were caught trying to sell their votes to undercover journalists — had elected Russia and Qatar to follow Brazil as the next hosts of soccer’s biggest tournament.” Grantland – Brian Phillips

Today in Low-Altitude Eroticism
“I already posted this on Twitter, but some things need to be enshrined for posterity. Like my favorite page from FIFA’s 2009 Financial Report…” Run of Play

FIFA President Urged to Start Process of Radical Governance Reforms
“Anti-corruption organisation Transparency International is urging FIFA president Sepp Blatter to scrap his plans to reform football’s governing body from within and appoint a multi-stakeholder group to oversee comprehensive governance reforms.” World Football INSIDER

Sepp Blatter
“Joseph S. Blatter[1] (born 10 March 1936), commonly known as Sepp Blatter, is a Swiss football administrator, who serves as the 8th and current President of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association). He was elected on 8 June 1998, succeeding João Havelange. He was re-elected as President in 2002, 2007, and 2011. Despite winning four terms as President, Blatter has often been dogged by controversy and allegations of corruption.” Wikipedia

