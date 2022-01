Frenkie de Jong

“La Liga leaders Real Madrid fought back from two goals down at home to rescue a 2-2 draw against lowly Elche thanks to a last-gasp Éder Militão goal in stoppage time. Real wasted a golden opportunity to widen the gap at the top of the table after second-placed Sevilla stumbled at home with a draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday. …”

Guardian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related