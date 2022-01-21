Africa Cup of Nations: Pépé caps Ivory Coast win to send dismal Algeria home



“Ivory Coast thumped Algeria 3-1 to send the defending champions crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals following a disastrous Group E campaign. Nicolas Pépé’s fine solo goal early in the second half put the game out of sight, the Arsenal winger advancing into the penalty area and curling the ball into the far corner with his left foot. The Elephants led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Franck Kessié’s opener and an Ibrahim Sangaré header from Serge Aurier’s free-kick. …”

Guardian

Guardian: Africa Cup of Nations Group A,B,C,D,E,F

