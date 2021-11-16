World Cup 2022 qualification: Who will be in Qatar and who is in play-offs?



Gareth Southgate’s England are heading to Qatar 2022, while Wales and Scotland have a play-off place secured

“England have qualified for the 2022 World Cup finals while Wales and Scotland are heading to the play-offs along with some surprising names. European champions Italy and Portugal will also have to go through two rounds of play-off games next March after failing to win their respective groups. Heading to the World Cup so far are: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland. The Netherlands, Norway and Turkey are the three teams left who can still qualify automatically. The winners of each group secure a place at the World Cup, with the 10 runners-up joining two Nations League teams in the play-offs, where three further places are up for grabs. …”

BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related