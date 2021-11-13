The Little Country That Could Wonders if It Still Can



Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani might be headed for their last World Cup. But first Uruguay has to qualify.

“Luis Suárez arrived first. And in the ordinary run of things, for a city like Salto — a sleepy place tucked into a distant corner of a tiny country — that would have been its claim to fame: producing one of the finest strikers of a generation. Except that, precisely three weeks later, a second arrived. Edinson Cavani grew up only a few streets from Suárez. The curiosity that the two players who would, for more than a decade, help turn Uruguay’s national team into one of the most potent in the world were born in such quick succession, in such proximity, lends their origin story a faintly fantastical gleam. Lightning, after all, is not supposed to strike twice. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related