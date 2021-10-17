

“Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham. Two names that would have never been associated with each other. But thanks to an inherent entrepreneurial instinct, an Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor, and the Netflix documentary, Sunderland ‘til I die, Ryan Reynolds is now the co-owner of the National League outfit. How did this happen? Matt Slater writes, Craig Silcock illustrates. …”

YouTube: When Hollywood came for Wrexham FC

ESPN: Wrexham AFC have Hollywood owners, Premier League hopes and TikTok sponsors. But first, Tamworth

