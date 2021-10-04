Chasing New Revenue, FIFA Is Considering Major Move to U.S.



FIFA officials toured the United States in September, visiting possible host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“Looking to expand its global footprint beyond its cloistered headquarters next to a zoo on the outskirts of Zurich, soccer’s governing body, FIFA, is studying the feasibility of moving its financial engine, the commercial operation that produces billions of dollars in revenues for the organization, to the United States. The possible move will be determined by technical factors including the suitability of locations on both coasts, the ease of acquiring work visas for overseas staff members and tax rules, according to an official with direct knowledge of the discussions who declined to speak publicly because a final determination had yet to be made. The operations involved represent a vital part of FIFA’s business: They oversee FIFA’s sale of sponsorships and broadcasting rights, which represent some of the most lucrative properties in global sports. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related