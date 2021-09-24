Why are Americans buying Italian football clubs?



“There is a wave of American-owned clubs in Serie A currently. Roma, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Parma, Spezia, Bologna and Venezia are all under US or Canadian control, meaning more than a quarter of the clubs in Italy’s top flight are owned by individuals from North America. Why do Americans want Italian clubs, and why is the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) allowing them to purchase these clubs at such a rate? Also, is it working out for them?”

The Athletic (Video)

Fortune: Despite ‘zero chance to win a championship,’ American business tycoons continue to pile into Italian soccer (March 2021)

Fortune: The Great Serie A Sale: Six Italian Soccer Clubs Are Currently Looking For New Ownership (Audio – Aug. 2020)

Understanding ‘Football’ in Italy By Rick Steves and Gene Openshaw

W – List of Italian football club owners

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related