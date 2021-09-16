When a Fairy Tale Is Disputed Territory



“Edmund Addo sank into child’s pose in the middle of the field, his forehead touching the turf, his arms outstretched in front of him, a gesture of supplication and thanks. About 60 yards away, euphoria had overwhelmed his teammate Giorgos Athanasiadis, his legs buckling as two colleagues tried to help him to stand. Their coach, Yuriy Vernydub, danced on the touchline. They were all relatively recent arrivals to Sheriff Tiraspol: Addo, a Ghanaian midfielder, and the Greek goalkeeper Athanasiadis had joined this summer; Vernydub predated them only by a year. Still, though, they knew what this meant to their team, which had been waiting for this moment for two decades. …”

NY Times

Sheriff Tiraspol: Who are the Moldovan minnows making their Champions League debut?

W – FC Sheriff Tiraspol

YouTube: The Football Club Without A Country: The Story of Sheriff Tiraspol

