For U.S. Men, Two Games and No Wins Add Up to Concern



Christian Pulisic said of Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Canada.

“If every World Cup qualifying campaign is a roller-coaster ride of highs and lows, then the United States men’s soccer team has not yet left the ground. The Americans have played two games in four days to start the final round of their regional qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and though they expected to win both matches, they have settled instead for two disappointing draws. These are early days, still. There are 12 games to go. And two points are better than none. …’

NY Times (Video)

Guardian: John Herdman aims to end Canada’s time in the World Cup wilderness (Video)

