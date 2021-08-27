 

How to sell a footballer


“… All six were pitched into the seller’s market — and welcome to it, whether you want to be there or not. Clubs spend endless hours formulating lists of targets they want to recruit, the footballers who improve a team, but maintaining the balance of budgets and dressing rooms is every bit as dependent on clubs ridding themselves of the ones they no longer need. Finances, tactics, personality clashes, fitness concerns; the motivation for getting shot of a player varies from case to case but the process has an identical goal: Find a taker and draw a line through the name, while saving yourselves as much money as possible. …”
The Athletic

This entry was posted on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 12:03 am and is filed under England. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: