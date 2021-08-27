

“One point from their final seven matches last season is hardly stirring evidence of a title push but this incarnation of Bradford City are determined to mount a challenge and in Derek Adams they have a manager eyeing a third promotion from the division after guiding Morecambe into League One against the odds in May. The recruitment looks sound but the arrival of Adams, a Marmite character, may be the most important piece of the jigsaw. …”

Guardian: League Two 2021-22 season preview

W – 2021–22 EFL League Two

Who will win the 2021/22 League Two? FourFourTwo’s season preview and predicted final table

YouTube: EFL League Two 2021-22 Stadiums 14:55

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related