Long, raking balls and a sublime volley: Watching Alex Mowatt for 90 minutes

“For the last few seasons it has looked as though Alex Mowatt has the potential to be a Premier League player. The challenge this season is for him to be as important for West Bromwich Albion as he was to Barnsley in order for that potential to be realised. If the 26-year-old thrives then so too should Valerian Ismael and his team, who have started the campaign at a canter with three wins and ten points. In their latest, a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, Mowatt showed his quality in spades as The Athletic watched his every harrying run and kick of the ball. It is probably underselling things a little to suggest he started the game well. …”
