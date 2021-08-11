 

What On Earth Is Going On At Werder Bremen?


“Werder Bremen are the third most successful club, and sit third in the all time Bundesliga table, trailing only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in both instances. And yet, following relegation last season, the Green-Whites begin the 2021-22 campaign playing in the 2. Bundesliga for the first time in over 40 years. In this short documentary, HITC Sevens takes a look at what went right for Werder Bremen, and ultimately what went wrong, in a tale containing cheats, liars, genius, brilliant signings, awful transfers, relegation, league titles, and everything in between.”
YouTube: What On Earth Is Going On At Werder Bremen?
W – SV Werder Bremen

