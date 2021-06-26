 

Keeper v taker in a penalty shootout – the pressure, the run-up, the psychological battle


Diego Alves had a phenomenal record when facing penalties
“Facing a penalty is a game of poker to see who can sell a bluff and come out on top. Every goalkeeper will tell you that they thrive in the moment during a penalty shootout. The opportunity to become the hero is the equivalent of an outfield player scoring a last-ditch winner, so that motivates us and excites us. The pressure is on the taker, because in those moments the odds are heavily stacked against the goalkeeper — nobody really expects you to make the save. Not everyone can handle that and one of the biggest weapons for a goalkeeper in that moment is to let the taker know how much pressure is on them. …”
The Athletic

