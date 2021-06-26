 

Euro 2020: Hurt but proud, what next for Wales after Denmark defeat?


“Even by the standards of this transcontinental tournament, Wales’ was an arduous route to the second round, as they travelled thousands of miles to Baku and Rome for group games before facing Denmark in the Dutch capital. As Wales contemplated their 4-0 beating, was this more than just their European Championship over; the end of an era? This squad included eight of the players who took Wales to the historic new heights of the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and, after the final whistle on Saturday, the spotlight inevitably fell on the most famous of those who remain, captain Gareth Bale. Asked if this would be his final game for his country, the 31-year-old simply walked away. …”
BBC
BBC: Wales 0 Denmark 4
ESPN: Denmark’s fairy-tale run at Euro 2020 continues thanks to new characters Dolberg, Stryger (Video)
Guardian: Denmark end Wales’ Euro 2020 dreams as Dolberg double caps dominant win

