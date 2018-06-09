World Cup groups A-D preview – Football Weekly

“Max Rushden is joined by voices from around the world to preview World Cup groups A-D, including Danish royalty, Peruvian vigour and the prospect of a tournament without a French meltdown.” Guardian (Audio)
Advertisements
“Max Rushden is joined by voices from around the world to preview World Cup groups A-D, including Danish royalty, Peruvian vigour and the prospect of a tournament without a French meltdown.” Guardian (Audio)
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at 7:11 pm and is filed under Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, England, Europe, France, Germany, Iceland, Liga MX, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Swiss, Uruguay, World Cup 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.