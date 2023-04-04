Explained: Why Aleksandar Mitrovic got an eight-game ban but Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment

“Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an extended eight-match ban by an independent regulatory commission for a shove on referee Chris Kavanagh during his side’s defeat at Manchester United earlier this month. The 28-year-old was due to serve a three-game suspension after receiving a red card for violent conduct in the FA Cup quarter-final tie, but the Football Association argued that the standard ban was ‘insufficient.’ …”
The Athletic

