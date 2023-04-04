Joe Willock will score more Newcastle goals thanks to exceptional runs

“Off-ball movement usually goes unnoticed. With 20 outfield players running around, and the focus on the ball, it’s hard to grasp everything happening on the pitch upon first viewing. That’s why team analysts and coaches go over the tape again and again and again, and why they know their players better than anyone else. Joe Willock’s off-ball movement might not have resulted in a bucket load of goals and assists this season for Newcastle United, but the smart runs the 23-year-old has been making meant Eddie Howe knew it was only a matter of time. …”

The Athletic

