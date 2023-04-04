Chelsea’s next manager: Nagelsmann? Ancelotti? Pochettino? Our experts’ verdicts

Leave a reply

“It is not even a year since Chelsea’s new owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, took charge at Stamford Bridge and they are already searching for their second new manager. Graham Potter’s sacking on Sunday, just seven months after he succeeded Thomas Tuchel, suggested the ownership’s stated aim of being different to the ruthless hire-and-fire culture of Roman Abramovich is a long way from being realised. …”
The Athletic (Video)

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.