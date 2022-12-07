Brazil Turns the World Cup Stage Into Its Own Dance Floor

Posted on by


“After all the bold talk of the coming of a new world order, all the over-excited claims about the rise of Africa and Asia, the last three days have come as something of a reality check. The establishment has struck back. Brazil’s dominant 4–1 win over South Korea means that, unless Morocco shocks Spain on Tuesday, the quarterfinals will be made up of a familiar mix of two South American giants (Brazil, Argentina) plus half a dozen sides from Europe (France, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Portugal/Switzerland). It was, in truth, always a stretch to expect South Korea to challenge Brazil. …”
SI – Jonathan Wilson

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.