Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: Ramos hits hat-trick as Santos’ side shine without Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos scored a superb hat-trick for Portugal after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in Fernando Santos’ starting line-up against Switzerland. … With Ronaldo dropped to the bench, Portugal played with a freedom we had not seen in their previous three matches in Qatar. The 21-year-old Benfica forward Ramos was their standout performer, opening the scoring and adding two more goals after half-time. Pepe, Ronaldo’s replacement as captain, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao were also on the scoresheet, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji scored Switzerland’s consolation goal. …”
