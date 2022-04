“International football rivalries are rarely intercontinental, but the ill-feeling between Argentina and England is an exception. The rivalry emerged in the latter half of the 20th century, partly due to the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom, but also on the pitch thanks to controversial World Cup meetings between the two sides in 1966 and 1986. This meeting in 1998 certainly didn’t help to heal the rift. …”

The Analyst (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 12:15 am and is filed under World Cup, Argentina, England. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.