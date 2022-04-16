You Decide Which Games Matter



“Only a little more than a year ago, the Europa Conference League was still just an idea. It did not, in truth, even seem like an especially good idea. Explaining where such a league would fit into the game’s pecking order, what its purpose would be, hardly had the making of a compelling elevator pitch. Europe already had two continental tournaments: the wildly popular Champions League and the broadly tolerated Europa League. Why not add a third, then — one that encompassed all of the teams that were not quite good enough to qualify for the other two competitions? …”

NY Times

W – FA Cup

W – UEFA Europa Conference League

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related