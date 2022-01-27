Mohamed Salah’s nerveless shootout penalty takes Egypt past Ivory Coast



“It ended, as it had for a long time seemed that it would, with penalties. And as has happened twice before at the Africa Cup of Nations in the past 24 years, Egypt beat Ivory Coast on penalties after a 0-0 draw. Eric Bailly, who had had an excellent game, saw his dinked effort pushed against the crossbar by Egypt’s substitute keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. Combined with Mohamed Salah’s decisive spot-kick, it was enough for Carlos Queiroz’s Egypt to progress. …”

Guardian: Jonathan Wilson

BBC: Ivory Coast 0 – 0 Egypt

