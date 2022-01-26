Behind the Curtain With Soccer’s Prophet of the Deal



Fabrizio Romano, one of the biggest transfer journalists in soccer, at home in Italy with his jerseys and accolades.

“The quickest way to capture the extent of the influence wielded by Fabrizio Romano, a 28-year-old Italian journalist with a five o’clock shadow and an overworked iPhone, is to boil it down into a list of easily digested numbers. Currently, Romano has 6.5 million followers on Twitter, two and a half times as many as, say, Inter Milan, the team that featured in Romano’s breakthrough moment, or Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United star who inadvertently made Romano a global phenomenon. He has 5.6 million more on Instagram, and a further 4.5 million devotees on Facebook. …”

NY Times

