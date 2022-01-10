Afcon 2021: Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 before Cape Verde see off Ethiopia



Vincent Aboubakar is looking to lead Cameroon to a sixth Nations Cup title

“Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in an incident-packed opener at the Africa Cup of Nations. An acrobatic volley from Gustavo Sangare put the Burkinabe ahead midway through the first half in Yaounde. But two unerring penalties from captain Vincent Aboubakar turned the game around for the hosts before half-time. Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana made two crucial second-half saves as Toni Conceicao’s side opened their Group A campaign with victory. …”

Guardian: Relief and atmosphere as Cameroon open Africa Cup of Nations in style – Jonathan Wilson

