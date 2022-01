“The Portuguese Primeira Liga could be one of the most interested title chases in Europe this season. It’s no surprise that the contenders are Porto, Sporting and Benfica, but there’s been something of a shift in the balance of power in Portugal and the club we always associate with the Iberian nation, Benfica, is struggling to keep pace with the other members of the ‘big three’. …”

Game of the People

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 1:07 am and is filed under Portugal. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.