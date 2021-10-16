 

Le Tigre: André-Pierre Gignac and a Mexican revolución


“Football is nothing without its mavericks. Unfathomable men and women whose exploits on and off the pitch keep opponents and teammates alike guessing. Players whose downright unpredictability forces fans to fall in love with them. In 2015, coming off the back of an impressive 21-goal haul for Marcelo Bielsa’s Marseille, André-Pierre Gignac rejected El Loco’s offer to prolong his time on the French Riviera and did something thoroughly unexpected, moving 6,000 miles west to Monterrey, Mexico. Narrative is a powerful thing. … Turning down such offers ensured that Gignac had carved his name into the heart of every Tigers fan before he even kicked a ball. …”
These Football Times
W – André-Pierre Gignac
YouTube: Gignac Scoring the most Outrageous Goals in Mexico !!

