

“Felipe Jorge Loureiro (born 2 September 1977), known as Felipe, is a Brazilian football coach and former footballer. A left-footed midfielder, Felipe is known for his playmaking style, that nicknamed him as Maestro, with his excellent ball control, dribbling skills, and vision for orchestrating offensive plays and providing precise passes. … Years after his retirement as a footballer, Felipe started his career as a coach, debuting at Tigres do Brasil. …”

Wikipedia

YouTube: Felipe On Vasco da Gama

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related