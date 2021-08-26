 

Nice v Marseille descends into chaos as fans heap more shame on Ligue 1


“Kasper Dolberg walked down the tunnel, removed his shirt and ruefully shook his head. The Nice striker’s reaction reflected the thoughts of nearly everyone watching. There were still 15 minutes remaining of Marseille’s trip to Nice on Sunday night, but the Danish international, whose stunning chested finish had lit up the game minutes earlier, had not been substituted or injured. He had simply left the pitch in disgust as events descended into farce and humiliation for French football. After 18 months without fans at the Allianz Riviera, Nice’s derby with their south-coast rivals was their first big home game in front of supporters since March 2020. However, sections of the crowd embarrassed themselves throughout the 75 minutes of play, as bottles were thrown at Marseille players. …”
Guardian (Video)
Guardian: Another Ligue 1 season, another Lyon manager and another crisis
YouTube: OGC Nice vs Marseille | LIGUE 1 HIGHLIGHTS

