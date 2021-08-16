The Original Pirate Football League



Alfredo Di Stéfano’s adventures in Colombia

“The Golden Age of football in Colombia had war, destruction and corruption, long before Pablo Escobar. Between 1949 and 1954, some of the world’s very best players congregated in a brand new league with no history, in Colombia. Tifo uncovers how a ‘pirate league’ attracted stars of the day (including Alfredo Di Stefano, World Cup winner Schubert Gambetta, and Manchester United’s Charlie Mitten), how an assassination of a presidential candidate launched the competition, and how the fallout changed a FIFA law forever. Written by Seb Stafford-Bloor, illustrated by Philippe Fenner.”

YouTube: The Athletic

‘The Only Thing That Unites Us’ – Origin Story of Colombian Football: Part 1, El Dorado – Origin Story of Colombian Football: Part 2

W – El Dorado (Colombian football), W – Alfredo Di Stéfano

NY Times: The Lessons of the Pirate League

Colombia: …and an overview of the El Dorado era (1949-1953).

