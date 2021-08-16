Gerard Piqué shows his Barcelona colours as pay cut helps set up victory



“Gerard Piqué was 13 or 14 the day the Barcelona manager came to tea. When his grandfather proudly introduced him as the future Camp Nou centre-back, Louis van Gaal walked over and without a word pushed him to the floor. Standing over him, he looked down at this kid lying there and delivered a devastating verdict: you’re too weak to play for Barcelona. Twenty-one years, 567 games, eight leagues, eight cups and four European Cups later, a World Cup and a Euros too, he’s not just still standing; he’s carrying the club on his shoulders. Well, someone has to. …’

Guardian

Guardian: Barcelona lift post-Messi gloom with win over Real Sociedad

Five talking points from Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad (Audio)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related