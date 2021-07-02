Euro 2020: Spain ride their luck, Switzerland’s runs out after tense, tiring quarterfinal



“It was the game that had everything, followed by a penalty shootout that lurched one way and then another. By the end of an energy-sapping and psychologically draining 120 minutes, Spain rode their luck — and Switzerland saw theirs run out — to claim a place in the Euro 2020 semifinals after a 3-1 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw. … While the nerves affected both sets of players, the prize of a semifinal (and maybe yet a place in the final) ended up with Spain thanks to two shootout saves by goalkeeper Unai Simon and a wayward attempt by Swiss substitute Ruben Vargas, who sent his shot over the crossbar. …”

ESPN (Video)

Guardian: Unai Simón and Spain complete redemption tale in shootout

BBC: Switzerland 1 – 1 Spain, Spain win 3-1 on penalties

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related