Hartlepool United 1 – Torquay United 1 : Hartlepool United win 5-4 on penalties



The Gander Green Lane ground, home of Sutton United

“Hartlepool United returned to the English Football League as they beat Torquay United 5-4 on penalties, despite Gulls goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scoring a stoppage-time equaliser. Luke Armstrong’s first-half strike looked to have sealed promotion for Pools after Torquay’s Kyle Cameron had headed goals disallowed in either half. Covolan headed in a 95th-minute cross to send the game into extra time. Torquay’s Matt Buse missed a sudden-death penalty to see Pools go up. In a game that had everything it was fitting that it ended with a sudden-death shootout – all four opening penalties were missed with Covolan saving from Nicky Featherstone and Armstrong while Billy Waters and Danny Wright missed for the Gulls. …”

BBC

The 2 clubs promoted to the Football League in 2021….

Football as it should be: Chasing the dream with Sutton United, their dancing kitman and tactics talks in the showers (April 22, 2021)

