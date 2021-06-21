Denmark Advances at Euro 2020, Winning Where Eriksen Fell



“Denmark’s players gathered in a circle on the field at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and stared intently at a staff member’s phone. They must have known, by then, that they had qualified for the last 16 of the European Championship, but they wanted to be sure. They wanted to see the score confirmed, officially. The Danes had come into their final group game on Monday needing the dice to roll in their favor to make it through. They required a win against Russia on home soil, and for Belgium to beat Finland in St. Petersburg. That they had a chance at all, though — that their coach, Kasper Hjulmand, could tell his players that this was the start, not the end, of their tournament — was remarkable in itself. …”

NY Times

SI: Denmark Through to Euros’ Last 16 as Simultaneous Drama Caps Emotional Group Stage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related