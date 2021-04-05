 

Eddie Howe: Tactics, Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth


“In January 2018 Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result their manager Eddie Howe described as their ‘best result’ since their promotion to the Premier League. They remained level at half-time, despite Bournemouth demonstrating signs of promise during the first half, and then took the lead when Callum Wilson scored six minutes into the second half. Junior Stanislas then doubled their lead, before former Chelsea defender Nathan Aké scored their third, securing all three points. A year later, incidentally, Howe oversaw a 4-0 home victory over the same opponents, on that occasion managed by Maurizio Sarri. Most recently – in December 2019 – they won again at Stamford Bridge, this time when Frank Lampard was Chelsea’s manager.”  The Coaches’ Voice (Video), BBC – Jan 2018 (Video)

This entry was posted on Monday, April 5th, 2021 at 11:53 pm and is filed under Chelsea, Football Manager. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: