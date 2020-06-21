A Data History of the European Cup: 2013, Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
“We complete our data history of the European Cup with the all-Bundesliga final of 2013. After seeing off the Spanish giants in their semi-finals, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund met at Wembley, each seeking to become the first German winner in over a decade. …” StatsBomb
This entry was posted on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at 11:38 pm and is filed under Germany. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.