Bayern Munich Maintains Its Bundesliga Dominance While Undergoing a Rapid Transition

“Confirmation of an eighth successive league title came with a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday, secured with yet another Robert Lewandowski goal and a brilliant late save from Manuel Neuer. Bayern has clearly deserved it. In recent months, Bayern has been the best team in Germany. Since the Bundesliga’s restart, it has been remorseless, winning seven league games out of seven and racking up 22 goals in the process. …”

SI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related