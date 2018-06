“In Kehinde Wiley’s 2008 portrait ‘Dogon Couple,’ a man wears the jersey of the Senegalese national football team, layered with a pendant bearing an image of Leopold Senghor. Two symbols—the image of the bespectacled intellectual and long-time president, and the seal of the Fédération Sénégalaise du Football—founded at the moment of independence, in 1960—alongside one another, echoing each other.” Africa in a Country

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related