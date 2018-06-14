With a Coach Who Pulls Teeth to Relax, Iceland Becomes a Contender

“REYKJAVIK, Iceland — As the coach of the most successful national soccer team in Icelandic history, Heimir Hallgrimsson has had to make some sacrifices. This year, for instance, he was abroad with the team and could not dress up as his favorite mythological character, Gryla the child-snatching troll, at the Christmas party in Heimaey, his hometown. … Coaching a team bound for the World Cup has also left less time for Hallgrimsson’s original job, looking after people’s teeth in his dental practice in Heimaey (pop. 4,300), a 5.2-square-mile volcanic island off Iceland’s south coast.” NY Times

